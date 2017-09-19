Go to court – Prof. Yankah to UTAG

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah, has called on striking lecturers who are members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to seek redress in court rather than strike if they have any grievances.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG on Monday, 18 September directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in solidarity with their counterparts at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Their decision followed what they described as an attack on the academic freedom of the UEW following the ousting of the Vice Chancellor and Finance Officer of the university.

However, Prof Kwesi Yankah told Class91.3FM’s Valentina Ofori Afriyie on Monday, 18 September that the issue at stake “is a court case, if they have a problem they can go to court”.

According to him: “All the universities I know are teaching except Winneba”.

“…As far as I am concerned, it is a court case and if the court has given a verdict that they should step aside and you are on strike, I don’t know what a minister can do to let them know that this is rule of law. You disagree with the court and you go back to the court,” he added.