GAF trains US soldiers on jungle warfare

2017-09-19

Defence minister Dominic Nitiwul has said Ghana’s army has been helping their US counterparts to perfect the art of jungle warfare.

According to him, the Ghana Armed Forces have over the years enjoy financial support and training assistance from the United States and other countries.

“The last time they came to kenyasi to train and our people taught them jungle warfare. So they learn from us just as we learn from them”.

Responding to questions on the management of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center at the Public Accounts Committee Tuesday, Mr. Nitiwul said there is no cause for alarm over the relationship between Ghana’s army and the US since it is mutually beneficial.

“There is really nothing to be worried about, I can assure you. We benefit a lot from them. They train us, and they pay us for just coming to train us. I can say that we appreciate what they have been doing for us over the years. We get support from the US, Germany, Canada and other countries”.

Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) provides training and research in peacekeeping and peace operations. It formally began operations in 2002. KAIPTC commenced its first full annual training and education cycle in March 2004 and has since expanded its curriculum to over twenty different courses.