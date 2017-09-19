Founders Day: History Professor lauds Akufo-Addo’s August 4 proposal

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

Historian, Professor Osei Kwame Kwarteng has lauded President Akufo Addo’s proposal to honour other founding fathers of the nation by proposing August 4 as Founders Day.

Professor Kwarteng says even though no open debates or public consultations have been held on the matter, the decision is a good one, because it will bring to closure the debate over who founded or who are the founders of Ghana.

On whether the proposal to make August 4 Founders Day and a holiday will not create divisive tendencies among the people, Professor Kwarteng makes a historical analogy explaining that it is important to give credit to Ghana’s First President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, but also honourable to recognize the country’s heroes.

President Akufo-Addo is proposing a legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 and September 21 as public holidays.

August 4 will be observed as Founder’s day while September 21 will also be celebrated as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, says the nation’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, played an outstanding role in the attainment of independence hence the need to commemorate him by designating his birthday as the permanent day for his remembrance.