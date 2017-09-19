Forgive Major Mahama’s killers – Dr Lawrence Tetteh

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Founder of the World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has called on Ghanaians to forgive the indigenes of Denkyira Obuasi who lynched Major Maxwell Mahama, a soldier who was with a detachment of soldiers on duty in the area.

“It is time to show love, reconnect and come together as a nation to forgive the people of Denkyira Obuasi,” Dr Tetteh said.

Total restoration

The evangelist believes a national tragedy occurred in the town, “and that as a nation we are all guilty in one way or the other for shedding innocent blood”.

Dr Tetteh, who was at Denkyira Obuasi to launch a three-day crusade titled, “Total restoration,” met with elders and the youth of the town who are helping with preparations for the crusade scheduled to come off on October 11, 12 and 13 this year.

Plea

The chief linguist of the town, Okyeame Asare, also asked the nation for forgiveness. He admitted that the crime committed was a grievous one, saying the incident had badly affected the townsfolk.

“Even though not all the people were involved, we have all been linked to the crime and are suffering the repercussions,” he said.

Peace and calm

He said the town was peaceful and calm at the moment with people who left the town out of fear now returning, excluding those who were still fugitives of the law.

According to him, there are improved relations between the people and the security that are in the area to check illegal mining.

He said there was no illegal mining activity going on in the town and neither were the people engaged in illegal mining.