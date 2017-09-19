First Gas flows from FPSO J.A. Kufuor March 2018

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Ghana will produce its first Gas from the newly arrived FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor located in the Sankofa fields in March 2018.

This is because the subsea infrastructure has been put in place to ensure efficient delivery.

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko explains that government has also initiated steps to ensure the development of the entire jubilee fields.

“The Jubilee field development is underway and those who followed will realize that the Jubilee field was developed in phases. The FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor is on course and in March 2018 we will have first gas as well”.