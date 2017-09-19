Fire Service to give special attention to farms under ‘Planting for food’

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Ghana National Fire Service is ready to protect all farms which will be earmarked for the cultivation of crops under the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The Fire Service is wary of the threat of bush-fires, which are rampant during dry seasons, and its effect on the programme.

In an interview with Citi News after a training programme for district directors of agriculture, ACFO Joshua Nguah, the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander, said with the training of farmers on anti-bush fire prevention, “50 percent of the work would be done.”

“We will complement the efforts of people employed to work on the farms, farmers, fire volunteers, and the extension officers to do the other 50 percent of the work,” he added.

ACFO Joshua Nguah assured the unflinching support of the Ghana National Fire Service to support government and said “we are ready to contribute our quota to support and make sure our farms are not destroyed by bush-fires”.

The Eastern Regional Director of Agriculture, Henry Crenstil Jnr, welcomed the support and said: “stakeholder engagement is of essence in this Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.”

“The Fire Service is an important agency we cannot do without. We are going into the minor season, so if we plant and the fields are destroyed by bush-fires, then our work will be wasted so that is why we have collaborated with the fire service to sensitize our farmers.”

“I have never liked the idea of sensitizing in the dry season so that is why we have taken the steps to engage in this exercise before the dry season so we can prepare adequately to save guard our farms to ensure no farmer falls victim to bushfires.”