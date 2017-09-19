Ex-Convict appeals for increase in feeding fees for inmates

An ex-convict, Nana Kwabena Koduah is advocating for the upward adjustment of the feeding fees <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505814860_838_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An ex-convict, Nana Kwabena Koduah is advocating for the upward adjustment of the feeding fees for convicts I the country.

Currently, the feeding fee for an inmate In Ghanaian prisons is pegged at GHC1.80 a day; an amount most Civil Society organisations have described as paltry and not enough for people who have been convicted of several crimes.

Against this backdrop, Nana Koduah who served for thirteen years in Prison is pleading with government to increase the amount to an appreciable amount because the current amount prisoners are fed on is to be blamed for the frequent illness and the fact that most prisoners are malnourished.

