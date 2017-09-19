Drag A Plus to court over false claims if you want – Police to Deputy CoSs

A Plus accused the deputy Chiefs of Staff of requesting for bribe from an investor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505822503_656_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Police Service says the two Deputy Chief of Staffs who were accused falsely on corruption allegations against them by Musician A Plus can take further actions against their accuser for making unsubstantiated allegations against them.

This follows the CID’s statement yesterday which cleared the two Francis Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor of any wrongdoing.

It will be recalled that in August this year, Musician and political activists Kwame A Pus accused the two Deputy Chief of Staffs of corruption, but failed to substantiate the allegations when he was interrogated by the CID.

However, the Police Director of Pubic Affairs, ACP David Oklu in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the two have the option to take on the musician for making such injurious remarks against them.

“…The Public Officers have been cleared now; I’m talking about the public officers who were falsely accused. They have other options that are opened to them to further take further steps. But from our end/Criminal side we do not have any grounds to proceed on any criminal proceedings against them.”

