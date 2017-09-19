Dr. Agyepong nominated as finalist in Africa’s most respected business awards

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2017

The annual All Africa Business Leaders Award has nominated Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies as a finalist for “Business Leader of the Year”, West Africa division. The award is set to honour business excellence and leaders who have made a considerable impact on their industry and community.

The All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in partnership with CNBC Africa honours remarkable leadership and salute game changers of business on the continent for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

The award is in recognition of Dr Agyepong’s immense contribution and sterling leadership in revolutionizing waste management in Ghana and other African countries.

CNBC Africa is proud to continue the tradition established by the awards that define and celebrate vision, the spirit of achievement and excellence in business leadership in Africa. The AABLA™ distinguishes and honors leaders who have contributed and shaped the African economy, and are visionaries behind today’s outstanding businesses.

Winners of the Awards exemplify the best in African leadership. They epitomize the core values of a successful leader, strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight – values that are imperative to carving out powerful business in a Pan-African and global economy.

ABN Productions pioneered the annual All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA™) in partnership with CNBC Africa in 2011, after Founder and Vice Chairman of the ABN group Mr Rakesh Wahi attended the European business leader’s awards in 2009 and inspired by the recognition of European business leadership, decided to salute remarkable business leaders for their continuing commitment to excellence in Africa. In 2012 the awards grew into 3 regional segments, namely East Africa, Southern Africa and West Africa – with a grand finale to bring all regional winners together and to celebrate an overall victor. The awards ceremony and gala dinner is presented in a half-hour show broadcast across 48 countries in Africa.

Now celebrating its 7th year, the awards have become synonymous with recognising the best in business leadership on the African continent and continue to grow in boldness and stature.

In addition to the Business Leader of the Year, there also other Awards for the Young Business Leader of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Woman of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Industrialist of the Year, Company of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.