Democracy key driving force for stability and growth

2017-09-19

The French Government has applauded Ghana for the strong progress it is making in democratic governance and pledged to stand with the nation every step of the way.

Ms. Esther Srem-Sai of the French Embassy in Accra said democracy was the key driving force for political stability and economic growth.

It was on the basis of this that they were ready to assist enhance good governance at all levels of the society.

She added that France would continue to deepen its bilateral relations with the country – make available resources in support of the promotion of the rule of law alongside the development of education, health, skills acquisition, cultural diversity and tourism.

Ms. Srem-Sai was addressing the closing session of a two-day workshop on ‘Strengthening ties between governments, civil society and citizens’ held in Kumasi.

It was organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) – Ghana with funding by the French Embassy.

The programme brought together civil society organizations (CSOs), politicians and journalists from across three regions – Ashanti, Western and Brong-Ahafo.

The goal was to help them to have better understanding of the critical role they should play to enhance local governance.

Ms. Srem-Sai reminded the people to work together to sustain the nation on the path of democratic growth.

She additionally, encouraged them to take keen interest in the activities of the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies and to make sure that they became accountable to the people.

Mr. Francis Tsegah, Senior Fellow of CDD-Ghana and former Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, said many Ghanaians were uninterested in how the assemblies operated because of their lack of transparency.

“The people are almost always kept in the dark when it comes to budgeting, planning and utilization of state resources by the assemblies”, he added.