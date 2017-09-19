Customs intercepts under-declared goods at Tema Port

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-19

The seized items have been deposited at State Warehouse, pending payment of right duty and penalty

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday intercepted a 40-footer container under-declared at the Tema Port.

The importer, United Car Service Limited, was said to have imported several goodsl from Ningbo in China but declared only four of them. Intelligence led to the discovery of Senama Logistics, the clearing company which under-declared the items.

The seized items have been deposited at State Warehouse, pending payment of the right duty and penalty.

According to Customs, the undeclared goods could amount to GH?60, 000 revenue loss to the state. The interception is the third of its kind at the Tema Port after the implementation of the paperless system. Two interceptions were said to have occurred within the first week of the introduction of system on Friday, September 1.

Addressing a news conference in Tema on Monday, Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Preventive at the Tema Port Edward Osei said the appropriate sanction will be meted out to the agent and the importer.

“The paperless system has come to stay and you have to be compliant. What I mean by being compliant is you have to do your things creditably, you don’t forge any invoices, you have to observe all the statutory declaration that goes with clearance then you’re good to do business with us. But if you hide behind the paperless system that have been rolled out recently and then you bring in things like this to outwit Customs, we’ll deal with you appropriately,” he stated. He warned that Customs will deal with any importer or freight forwarder who may be tempted to cheat the system. The goods which were not rightly declared are going to attract 300 percent penalty including the duty that were supposed to be paid.



“I will advise the trading public, clearing agents, importers and those who matter in the clearing that they should be to be compliant because we’re not going to relent in our resolve to expose acts like this. We’ll deal with you appropriately. We have put in control measures because compliance is up and doing. They should be truthful to Customs and the four-hour thing will materialise unless they’re not truthful to Customs.”