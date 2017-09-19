Berekum residents pile up weapons in anticipation of ‘Funlani war’

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Residents of Berekum in the Brong Ahafo Region are reported to be piling up arms in preparation for a full-blown war against nomadic herdsmen popularly called Fulani.

A one month notice of eviction has been given to the Fulani herdsmen to vacate the area or they would be chased out, the indigenes have threatened.

It follows the death of some 17 people in clashes between the nomadic herdsmen and indigenes in the Bono Ahafo Region in the last two weeks.

The deceased persons comprise 13 nomads and four locals. At least 13 others have also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

A number of houses have been torched within the first half of September alone in the Kintampo Municipality.

Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah reports safety and security of the people in affected communities continue to be under constant threat.

Both the indigenes and the Fulani herdsmen are living in fear of attacks. The major flash-points include Agege, Kawompe, Kunsu, Gulumpe, Atta Akura and Babatokuma.

The Assemblyman for Kunsu Electoral Area, Martin Donyina alleged some residents attacked the Fulani herdsmen and burnt down their homes.

“They were attacked just like that. They [residents] just killed them and they burnt all their houses and their clothing, everything. Their foodstuffs, everything is spoilt and now they are hanging around,” he said.

One of the Fulani herdsmen, Abdulai confirmed the assertion of the Assemblyman, adding, the residents attacked them and killed their cattle.

He told Tawiah they live in fear but they can’t run away and leave their cattle behind.

That is not an option, he swore.

Clashes between the two groups have claimed lives and property in Berekum, Kintampo and Techiman Municipalities as well as Sene East District.

There are fears of escalation of violence, as both sides plan reprisals in other communities where there are herdsmen.

The situation has put the District Security Committee in Bono Ahafo on high alert, as indicated by Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Sarkodie Baffoe.

He says the assembly is overstretched, having to spend a chunk of its resources to manage the nomadic herdsmen issue, in addition to chieftaincy matters.

According to him, the Assembly has done enough to ease the tension in the area but the failure by the police to arrest perpetrators of the initial attacks have only worsened the matter.