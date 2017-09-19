Ban on small scale mining discriminatory- Association of Small-Scale Miners

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505809182_209_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Licensed Small Scale Miners Association is appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider the ban on small scale mining.

The association argues that government has discriminated against them with the ban because the large scale mining companies are still operating at the detriment of the small scale miners.

Director of Operations for the association, Mr. Emmanuel Yirenkyi Antwi explained to Nyankonton M Nsem that, activities of licensed small scale miners are regularized by the Minerals Commission just like the large companies hence it was unfair to ban them.

He lamented over the inability of the association to work over the past seven months due to the ban insisting that, government should have rather revoke the license of companies that violated the laid down procedures instead of punishing all of them.

‘’We are appealing to government to lift the ban on the small scale mining because we are losing our investments as licensed small scale miners.’’

