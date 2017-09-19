Assin North Municipal assembly to flush out truant teachers

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Assin North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has issued a stern warning to teachers in the Municipality to be punctual in school to avoid the wrath of the assembly.

He said the assembly, in collaboration with the District Directorate of Education, had ‘declared war’ on all truant teachers to effectively reduce the high rate of absenteeism among teachers in the Municipality.

Mr Baako, who made this known during a tour of some basic schools in the district, said many teachers in the area had not been making good use of contact hours, and that, negative attitude towards work had escalated the problem.

“The assembly together with other stakeholders are highly determined in our fight against teachers’ “indiscipline” and would ensure that they focus attention and energies on their core mandate of providing quality human resource to support national development” he said.

The move, according to the DCE, would help reverse the falling standards of education in the metropolis, which had contributed to the abysmal performance of some schools in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Baako charged the teachers to work hard and provide quality education, since “all truant teachers would be drastically dealt with to deter others”.

He said government sees education as the only tool for national development; therefore, it was committed to providing everything to promote education.

Mr Sadick Tengkoran, the Municipal Circuit Supervisor, asked teachers to eschew all forms of unethical conduct that had impugned the integrity of the noble profession and urged them to show commitment and dedication in the discharge of their duties to help train and unearth the talents of school children.

Mr Tengkoran congratulated the MCE for his personal commitment to uplift the standard of education in the municipality and urged him to maintain education as his top most agenda to reduce the illiteracy rate in the area.