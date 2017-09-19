Armed soldiers storm Woyome’s home

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Security operatives including armed soldiers and personnel from National Security numbering about 20 in all, besieged the house of businessman Alfred Woyome on Tuesday, September 19.

One source told ClassFMonline.com that operatives picked intelligence that Mr Woyome, from whom the state is trying to retrieve GHS51.2million, had plans of travelling out of the country thus the invasion of his home.

However, another source close to Mr Woyome told ClassFMonline.com that the security officers were in the businessman’s home in the company of an official from the Ghana Valuation Board who had been assigned by the Attorney General to value Mr Woyome’s Kokomlemle property. The official possessed a warrant dated 13th September.

Mr Woyome, ClassFMonline.com learnt, was not convinced by the reason given by the security officers. He wondered how they secured a warrant when the courts were on vacation.

It will be recalled that officials of the Lands Commission in Ghana were summoned by the Supreme Court to testify in the cross-examination of the embattled businessman over the questionable judgment debt paid to him.

The invitation of the commission was necessitated by a disagreement between himself and Deputy Attorney General Godfred Dame over the ownership of a building located at Kokomlemle in which he currently is occupying.

Mr Woyome had denied in court that he owned the building and that the property belonged to his brother. The only building he claimed belonged to him is one located in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

However, the Deputy AG, according to Accra News’ Ama Brako Ampofo, told the court on Monday July 24 that he had in his possession documents indicating that the property at Kokomlemle also belonged to Mr Woyome.

Following this disagreement, the apex court invited the Lands Commission to produce documents covering the property at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned to October 2.

The oral examination is to determine if Mr Wayome has what it takes to pay back the GHS51.2million he fraudulently got from the state, as ruled by the same Supreme Court about three years ago.

Mr Woyome was paid the said amount for helping the state raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 held that the amount was paid illegally to him. The Supreme Court in 2014 then ordered Mr Woyome to pay back the money to the state.

Apart from finding out if Mr Woyome has what it takes to pay back the money, he will also be examined on issues pertaining to whether he owed any debts, whether he has property to satisfy the debt, and the manner in which he used the judgment debt among others.