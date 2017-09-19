Alleged prostitute escapes lynching | General News 2017-09-19

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

A 21-year-old man was nearly lynched by a mob at Agbogbloshie after a client realized that he was a male prostitute.

A client hired the services of Osman Bashit aka Adiza, who dressed like a female, for the night at a cost of GH¢30, but when the client realised that he had been deceived, he dragged him out of the hotel and raised alarm.

Bashit, according to information, offered to have anal sex with the furious man who called on his friends to beat him up in front of the hotel.

Eye witness account indicated that the incident occurred last Thursday night.

According to reports, Bashit often stands in front of a hotel at Agbogbloshie to solicit sex.

The client allegedly paid Bashit GH¢30 for a short time and took him to a nearby hotel.

Some of the man’s friends, together with others, attempted to lynch Bashit, but a police patrol team in the area immediately went to his rescue.

ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, said the patrol team rushed to rescue Bashit from the angry residents of Agbogbloshie, adding that police investigations were still ongoing.

Bashit, in his caution statement, told the police that he resides at a hotel in Accra and plies his trade at Agbogbloshie every night.

The suspect claimed he often works under the influence of Marijuana and he sleeps with about 20 men in a week.