Akufo-Addo repeating Mahama’s mistakes – Joseph Yamin

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-19

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, under the NDC government, Joseph Yamin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505842756_979_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, under the NDC government, Joseph Yamin says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is repeating some mistakes made by former President John Dramani Mahama during his tenure.

He explained that, the ‘Yentia obiaa’ and ‘dead goat’ mantra which caused Mr Mahama the presidency, is likely to haunt President Nana Addo for some decisions he is making.

Yamin indicated that the President has turned a deaf ear to advices that will sustain his ‘Free SHS’ policy which commenced a week ago.

The Minority in Parliament among others have raised some concerns about the policy but the president has assured that the policy has come to stay.

“The Free SHS Policy has come to stay and will be sustained,” President Nana Addo told a section of Ghanaian residents at a dinner in New York last Sunday.

But Joseph Yamin described the President’s comment as “cheeky” and “unfriendly” – he also questioned why Ghanaians have stopped short of condemning him.

“So because he did not add the ‘Yentia Obiaa’ song like what President Mahama did, we don’t see any wrong with his comment?” he quizzed.

“That statement is cheeky; it’s a cheeky statement from the President. The President is ignoring the advice and comments from people which will sustain the policy. Is the President aware that parents are going through some difficulties with this policy implantation?

“ . . and he is there making cheeky statement,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’.