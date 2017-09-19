A Plus’ corruption allegations ‘baseless’ – CID

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has said the corruption allegations made by the musician A Plus against John Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, both Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House are “baseless”.

A Plus had accused the government officials of engaging in corrupt activities at the Presidency.

In a document signed by COP Bright Oduro, Director General of the CID, on Monday, September 18 the report indicated that the evidence provided by A Plus to back his claims were “baseless, unsubstantiated and lacks credibility”.

The document pointed out that in the course of the investigation, A Plus categorically denied ever accusing Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor of thievery and/or receiving any money as a bribe.

A Plus, however, maintained the allegation of corruption. The basis of his allegation was that Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor had interfered in the management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and in the opinion of A Plus, that amounted to corruption.

The CID, therefore, followed up on the allegations and interviewed witnesses including the CEO of Korle Bu, Dr. Felix Anyah, as well as Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor.

The evidence provided, however, did not support the claims made by A Plus in relation to the corruption allegations.

ASP David Eklu, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service has said Police is yet to conclude investigations into another allegation currently before it against the Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, by Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong.