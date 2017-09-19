A Plus’ allegations against two deputy chiefs of staff baseless – CID

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
2017-09-19
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has described allegations against two presidential staffers by musician A-Plus are unfounded and baseless.
A statement from the CID said: “the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.” The maverick musician in recent post on social media accused two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving details to back his claim.
However, the CID in the statement said that A-Plus’ corruption allegations stemmed from Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor’s involvement in the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.
According to the statement the allegations had to do with a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle-Bu had abrogated an existing MoU with them without any reason, and that Korle-Bu had treated them unfairly.
“Their [Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor’s] intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of the public interest and consistent with their duties as chiefs of staff,” the CID’s investigations concluded.