A Plus’ allegations against two deputy chiefs of staff baseless – CID

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-19

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has described allegations against two presidential staffers by musician A-Plus are unfounded and baseless.

A statement from the CID said: “the allegation of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.” The maverick musician in recent post on social media accused two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor of being corrupt, without giving details to back his claim.

However, the CID in the statement said that A-Plus’ corruption allegations stemmed from Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor’s involvement in the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

According to the statement the allegations had to do with a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle-Bu had abrogated an existing MoU with them without any reason, and that Korle-Bu had treated them unfairly.

“Their [Francis Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor’s] intervention was transparent, borne out of the protection of the public interest and consistent with their duties as chiefs of staff,” the CID’s investigations concluded.