Wear Ghana Fair to give boost to local fabrics

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi is advocating the inclusion of Mondays and Wednesdays to the National Friday wear initiative to promote the extensive use of local prints as well as project a unique Ghanaian identity.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the launch of The Wear Ghana Fair at the Accra Tourism Information Centre last Thursday, Dr Iddi asked Ghanaians to emulate the President’s love for local fabrics.

“If the seat of government allows the President to wear African print every day, then there is no reason companies should prevent their workers from doing same. As long as the attires are presentable they should be allowed to project their Ghanaian fabrics,” he said.

“We are encouraging our celebrities to emulate the President and wear more Ghana. We have to demonstrate that we have first class artists in our designers and seamstresses, who have good skills.”

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwadwo Antwi announced that the Wear Ghana Fair is in line with the Authority’s “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” campaign with September selected as the Wear Ghana month to promote made in Ghana products.

“If we eat what we grow and wear what we sew, it will create a ripple effect in the economy as a whole and that will be beneficial for the entire country,” he said.

The Wear Ghana Fair 2017 will take place at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park on Saturday, September 30 and activities will include an exhibition of Ghanaian fashion, musical and cultural performances and sales expo, among others.