Watch Christian Atsu’s interview after scoring first ever EPL goal

It’s taken some time but Christian Atsu finally scored his first ever Premier League goal when his Newcastle team emerged 2-1 victors over Stoke City.

Left out in the cold by Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) and barely trusted during a wretched loan spell under Roberto Martinez at Everton, Atsu has indeed come a long way.

His confidence has been lifted by the trust placed on him by the experienced Rafael Benitez who rescued him from his nightmare at Chelsea this summer.

He has already shown glimpses of what is to come with a goal and an assist in his first five games of the season.

He finally got his much-cherished goal and has been speaking about his delight, ambitions and the way forward for a very good Newcastle United team.

