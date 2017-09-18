Vendor collapses after losing GHC6,000 to fraudster

The vendor collapsed immediately upon the explanation from the woman <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505763412_751_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It all happened Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in the afternoon when a petty trader by name Mena Ekua, 37, went to a vendor, Emmanuel Dadzie, who is in his 30s at Nkotompo, and asked him to transfer 2,000 Ghana cedis each to three different contacts, a request the vendor quickly obliged

It was when the vendor demanded his money from the lady that she told the vendor that the person he transferred the money to called her and introduced himself as manager of MTN and that she the lady had won a raffle so she should go and make that transaction after which the vendor would give the prize to her.

The vendor collapsed immediately upon hearing this explanation from the woman.

He was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

