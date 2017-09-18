UTAG declares nationwide srike today

University Lecturers across the country’s public universities will Monday (today) begin a nationwide strike to resist what they say is unnecessary interference in the management of the University of Education (UEW).

This follows a High court order asking the University of Education, Winneba’s Vice Chancellor and Finance Director to step aside until a substantive case before the Court is determined.

According to University Teachers Association of Ghana(UTAG), the imposition of an acting Vice Chancellor of the University is against the University Act and Statute and considered an attack on academic freedom.

The strike began at the Winneba campus but has now assumed national proportions, but UTAG’s front appears divided over the strike.

A group calling itself concerned lecturers at the UEW has kicked against the strike as declared.

Meanwhile, National UTAG President, Dr. Harry Agbanu, has indicated though the breakaway group is unknown, its action is not surprising.