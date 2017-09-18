Use Internet to enhance productivity – MTN to businesses

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Officials at MTN-Ghana are challenging Medium and Small Scale Enterprises (SMEs), corporate organizations and Businesses in Ghana to take advantage of the internet to improve productivity.

According to them, businesses must adapt to global technological development to improve service growth and customer satisfaction.

These remarks were made at the 7th edition of the MTN Internet Festival (IFEST) at the Kumasi City Mall (KCM) in the Ashanti Region.

Manager in charge of Channel and Data at the Northern Business District of MTN Ghana, Steven Asare entreated businesses to bridge the technological gap in the delivery of services to their clients.

“Internet connectivity and data is critical to businesses. Because whatever you do, you need to use internet in one way or the other. This world we are now in a global village so anything that you do, you should leverage or use data or internet to ensure efficiency and productivity in service delivery. So we urge individuals, we urge corporate institutions, we SMEs to see what data or internet can do for them in their businesses.”

IFEST, an annual internet festival which is spearheaded by MTN-Ghana is basically to let people know and appreciate the importance of internet in their daily lives and businesses.

The festival since its inception in 2010 in the Greater Accra Region has increased the company’s data subscription from 2.3 to 11.5 million.

Mr Asare indicated that MTN-Ghana was also using the month-long festival to educate its subscribers on the advantages of using 4G services which is four to ten times faster than the 3G.

He urged subscribers to get 4G compatible smartphones and swap their Sim cards to enjoy faster and convenient internet and data services.