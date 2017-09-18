Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-18

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Credit me for Free SHS policy – Akua Donkor tells president

Debate over Ghana’s history, President proposes August 4 as Founder’s Day..Adds Sept 21 as Nkrumah’s memorial day

Mahama’s 30 Ambulances for trotro – Akufo-Addo proposes August 4 for Founders’ Day

Ghana eye perfect ending against Nigeria – Princesses thrash Algeria in World Cup qualifier

SSNIT scandal hits $81M

Ghana saves $1bn from Gazprom Gas Deal

Jospong Boss for Africa Business Award

Finance Ministry, BoG in battle of will over the skins of directors of collapsed UT and Capital banks

Showdown over founding history:Prez to propose Parliamentary legislation to back August 4 as Founder’s Day

Electricity cost to rise

Is Sir John coming

Akufo-Addo revives collapsed NIA, outdoors New instant National ID card system

Mother of all legal battles: Suspended lawyer goes crackers, sues General Legal council & secretary

Ghana needs fewer banks- Consultant declares,supports Gh¢400m capitalisation to lead clearance of weak banks

Akuf-oAddo lauds GAZPRON, GNPC deal

Rawlings on 2020 elections – Akufo-Addo will win, NDC to lose again

70% of private cars registered without inspection – Analyst

Another Major Mahama alleged killer arrested at the Ivorian border

End to multiple ID cards – Ghana Card to be the only valid form of identification

Nkrumah writes to Dr. Busia

GAZPROM LNG deal boost for economy – President

Chiefs, culture key to Ghana’s development

Africa needs a new world order – Mike Ocquaye

GRA moves to combat illicit trade and terrorism