Sports Cul Limited vanishes after $44m financial pledge to Ghana football

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-18

Barely a year after the historic announcement of a financial support package for Ghana football by Sports Cul Ghana Limited, reports have emerged that the leadership of the Ghanaian sports management firm deliberately formed the group to scam a philanthropist in the United Arab Emirates.

The East Legon office of the ‘Father Christmas’ sports firm has miraculously disappeared leaving no traces to be followed.

GHANAsoccernet cameras caught a new owner rehabilitating the building to take over.

A swanky $44m financial support package was announced by Sports Cul Ghana Ltd in November last year as a financial springboard for Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women and Colts football.

Led by former ace-journalist and lecturer Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Sports Cul publicly announced that the financial woes of clubs are over as they have partners in the UAE ready to splash them with the ritzy cash.

Ghanaian club jumped in the air with excitement when DR. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, in November 2016, announced that the clubs will be walking away with mouthwatering sums every year to facilitate their development in February 2017.

But seven months after February and clubs are left in the dark as to when the eye-popping package from Sports Cul Ghana Limited will be arriving.

Emerging reports have it that the leadership of the group announced the package to lure an innocent philanthropist in the UAE who showed interest in helping the development of football in Africa.

Insiders at Sports Cul, who are unhappy with some of their leadership, disclosed to GHANAsoccernet, on the basis of anonymity, that the rich Arab business mogul declared his intentions of helping the development of the game in Ghana.

According to the insiders, the loaded Arab man discussed the matter with one of the leaders of the Sports Cul Ghana Limited who swiftly mooted the idea to the others, hence swiftly creating the group and setting up an office.

The group swiftly announced the package to send signals to the Arabian billionaire that his role in helping the development of the game has received massive backing in Ghana.

The response of the Ghanaian football fraternity and the stance of the GFA towards Sports Cul following the dubious announcement forced the Arab business mogul to coil leaving Sports Cul in the middle of a lurch.

One of the insiders added that he was only drafted into the group because of his expertise and was not thoroughly briefed on what the group seeks to achieve. “I was brought on board because of my expertise. I was not briefed thoroughly on what exactly the group was up for. I have been asking questions since the February deadline we gave elapsed and I get no answers. So I decided to pull out,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Several questioned asked remain unanswered compelling other members to take some steps back to further observe the dealings of the group.

Many more questions are evolving after GHANAsoccernet discovered that the office of the puzzling and suspicious management group has disappeared into thin air with a new organization taking over the office.

The dubious announcement made by the strange group in Novmber last year met strong opposition from the leadership of the Ghana FA who were not in the known before the package was announced.

The Vice President of the Ghana FA George Afriyie questioned the rationale behind Sports Cul’s announcement of the package since the FA, whose product was to benefit from the package, was not informed.

He rubbished the announcement and called on Ghanaians to discard the news since the FA had no information in that regard and even warned that the FA could to sue Sports Cul if they continue to propagate their fictitious agenda with the product of the federation.

With reports emerging that the office of Sports Cul disappearing and their office block taken over by GIBASS Group of Companies, Ghanaians are left in flummoxed and flabbergasted as to why Dr, Kwaku Ofosu Asare allowed his hard won reputation to be dragged into such a fictitious venture.

Who really are Sports Cul Ghana Limited and where are they?