School uniform initiative not related to Free SHS – Stanbic

Stanbic Bank has introduced a 'free school uniform' initiative to support students

Stanbic Bank says the ‘school uniform’ dressing initiative introduced by its staff is solely a promotion aimed to encourage clients to buy into the bank’s education product and has nothing to do with the Free SHS programme.

In an interview, Mawuko Afadzinu Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, said the initiative was part of a plan adopted by the bank to help promote and draw attention of parents to their Education Plan product (Edu Plan) to ensure an uninterrupted quality education of wards of contributors to the scheme.

He said the move is part of plans to engage parents and guardians to see the benefit of investing for the future education of their wards through the education plan.

“Our goal as a bank is just to encourage parents to understand that the steps into the future starts now and that they can create opportunities for their children to be the best they can be in life, by making the right investments, by taking advantage of a wonderful solution we have called the Edu Plan,” Mr Afadzinu said.

He said Stanbic Bank had over the years’ adopted innovative measures to promote the important message about investing in children.

“We’ve done ‘back to school’ a couple of times where we did the uniform. This is something we do traditionally around this time,” he said adding that parents should capitalize on government’s Free SHS policy to invest in funds for the tertiary level of their wards.

