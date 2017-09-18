Salvation depends on you not your pastor – Mahama

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Former President John Mahama has urged Christians to be particular about their spirituality since salvation depends on individual efforts.

According to him, no Christian will be saved on judgment day through the efforts of their pastor.

“Nobody will save your soul for you. Salvation is based on the pureness of your own heart. Not the pureness of your pastor’s heart,” Mahama noted when he delivered the sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God church Sunday, September 17.

The former President also urged the youth seeking to marry to socialize in to order to meet the right partners.

“You pray to God to give you a partner, as you pray, you must engage in social activities. Who knows where you will meet him or her, you go to funerals; people have met in funerals and marry, people have met at weddings and marry and so as you pray, you must go out and God will let your paths cross. Prayer is important but effort is also important. For some people that opportunity is only once in a lifetime, if you miss it you will stand at the harbor for many decades and no boat will come again,” he said.

Mr. Mahama was defeated by President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections. It is unclear if he will contest the Presidency again but political watchers say his countenance suggest he is likely to give a shot at the job again.