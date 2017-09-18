Police CID clears Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye; describes A-Plus’ allegation as baseless

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

The Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service has described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

The Department has thus cleared the two- Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye- of any wrongdoing.

A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility.

The musician, who is also a member of the governing New Patriotic Party had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of bribery and corruption.

On social media, the musician claimed the two had received bribes and subjected them to insults but later apologized for the insults.

President Nana Akufo-Addo who had vowed to subject all his appointees to strict corruption investigations instructed the police CID to look into the allegations levelled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

The Police CID activated its investigative proceedings and found as follows “That on August 27, 2017 A Plus made allegations of corruption and thievery against Messers Asenso Boakye and Jinapor on his facebook post.

“The allegations of thievery was dropped by A-Plus but that of corruption was maintained,” the statement said.

When probed further on the issue of corruption A Plus cited an intervention by the two Chiefs of Staff on a matter involving the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“That following a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle Bu had abrogated an existing MOU with them without any reason and that the Korle Bu had not treated them fairly, Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor among others intervened to seek clarity from the hospital’s management regarding the said petition,” the statement said.

The Police CID did not find the intervention by the two as illegal or inconsistent with the laws of the country, stating, “the allegation of corruption of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.”