Police assaults University don Kobby Mensah

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-18

Social commentator and Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School Dr. Kobby Mensah has filed a police report after he was allegedly assaulted by a police officer from the airport police station at the Kotoka International airport on Sunday night.

The officer, Wilson Oku, allegedly slapped the university don for parking longer than expected at the departure area of the airport.

Narrating his ordeal to Starr News, Dr. Mensah said he had gone to the airport to drop a colleague researcher when the incident happened.

“I went to drop a colleague at the Airport and while waiting for the trolley to unpack the things then came a Police Officer I only got his name as Arthur and tells me I have been there for over ten minutes so I should move my car.

“I tried to explain to him that I had been there for only five minutes and then he starts screaming on top of his voice and tells me I should move , then I get to sit in the car and said please don’t abuse power, this indiscipline must stop, you don’t go about intimidating people like that then he calls for reinforcement and the next minute this Police Officer stretches his hand through the window and slaps me, and then he goes ahead to call his boss,” Dr. Mensah recounted.

He added that the officer was in the company of two of his colleagues whose names he gathered as Joseph Nsowah and Samuel Arthur.