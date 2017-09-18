Over 30 escape death as fire guts VIP bus en route to Kumasi

All passengers on board the VIP bus lost their belongings <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505749944_271_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A VIP bus en route to the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi caught fire when it developed a mechanical fault in a town near Nkawkaw on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

A passenger, Kwabena Nyarko who narrated the ordeal said a bread seller prompted the driver of an unusual smoke billowing out of the car.

Alarmed by the incident, the driver decided to stop and urged all passengers to get off the bus, when the passengers got down, the back tyre exploded.

The over 30 passengers escaped unhurt, although the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called to intervene, it took them more than 30 minutes to get to the scene and upon their arrival, there was little they could do to rescue the already burning bus.

Reports suggest all the passengers on board the VIP bus lost their belongings.

