Oppong-Nkrumah gives scholarship to 200 students

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-18

play videoThe MP said the programme is to complement the government’s Free Senior High School project <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505769744_944_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In fulfilment of his campaign promise to indigenes of the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, Member of Parliament (MP), Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has launched an annual scholarship programme, the Oppong-Nkrumah education and skills development (ONesdev) Fund.

Two hundred (200) students in Senior High School, University, Nursing and Teacher training colleges who are all natives of the constituency became the first batch to benefit from the programme.

The MP said the programme is to complement the government’s Free Senior High School project which was launched on 12th September 2017.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah stated that even though over one thousand applications were received for the scholarship, the committee could only select 200 of them assuring that others stand to benefit in coming years.

He cautioned beneficiaries “to be on top of your game, remember that this is a scholarship and it is renewable annually based on performance and good behaviour”.

He added that “Through education, we can change the narrative, turn around our destinies and improve the conditions of our lives for the better.”

Of the 200 beneficiaries, 115 are SHS 2 and 3 students and 36 from the University and the rest being Nursing and Teacher Training students.

According to the MP, the scholarship is being funded by returns from a special fund which has been set up and is being managed for the purpose and as such is very sustainable.

Chairman of the education committee, Nana Akwa Frimpong assured those who did not benefit from the programme this year not to feel left out as they stand to benefit in successive years.