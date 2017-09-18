Officials for Ghana/Uganda World Cup qualifier named

Bennett Daniel Frazer from South Africa would serve as the head referee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505750431_106_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Football governing body FIFA has appointed six officials under the Qualifiers and International matches division to officiate the world cup qualifying match between Uganda and Ghana on October 7, 2017, at the Namboole Stadium in Uganda.

Bennett Daniel Frazer from South Africa would serve as the head referee. Assistant referee 1 would be in the person of Adelaide Eldrick Giles Mathieu from Seychelles and Assistant referee 2 is Marie Steve Jonathan also from Seychelles.

Fred Nelson Emile Louis from Seychelles would serve as the fourth official. The Referee Assessor is in the person of Evehe Divine Raphael from Cameroun and Omar Abubabaker Yusuf, would be the match commissioner.

