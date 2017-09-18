New Times Corporation staff demonstrate against MD

The demonstrators accuse Ms Annan of disrespecting procurement processes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505728405_626_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Staff of the New Times Corporation are currently demonstrating in front of their office to demand better service conditions.

They say their Managing Director Carol Annang has taken over the work of the national paper’s Chief Accountant, Chief Procurement Officer and Chief Auditor.

They also accuse Ms Annan of disrespecting procurement processes of the corporation in the procurement of a Honda Pilot SUV for herself.

The angry staff are wondering where she got the money to buy the vehicle for herself if indeed the company is on her knees as they claim she has always been touting each time they demand better service conditions.

According to the demonstrators, the last time they had a salary increase was seven years ago.

