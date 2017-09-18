New holiday a diversionary tactic to ‘save’ ‘shaky’ Free SHS – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia has stated that President Akufo-Addo’s proposed legislation to “Parliament to designate 4th August as Founders Day, and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a mere diversionary tactic to shift attention from the “shaky” Free Senior High School (SHS) launched last week.

Making a mockery of the proposed holiday, the NDC scribe said 4th August is only remembered as the day Ghana changed from right to left-hand driving and not the formation of United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive Monday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia mocked, “the changeover from the right- hand to left -hand driving is more significant than the formation of the UGCC”.

According to him, leading members of the opposition at the time, walked out of Parliament when a motion for Independence was moved.

“The UGCC does not deserve to be honoured since they turned out to be the very people who fought against the independence they want to be credited with,” he fumed.

He added that the NPP wants to generate unnecessary rivalry and shift attention from their “Shaky” Free SHS program.