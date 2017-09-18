NDC hits Accra with another Unity Walk

The party is to undertake a healing tour across the country <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505758296_373_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) will on Thursday shake the streets of the capital city, Accra with the second face of its Unity walk.

The latest unity walk comes on the back of the success of a similar walk organized by the party in Tamale in the Northern region of Ghana.

The second edition forms part of the party’s strategy to re-energize its front ahead of the 2020 general election and also foster unity among the member of the party.

The Accra edition of the unity walk is under theme “Mobilization of the grassroots; a shared responsibility.’’

Thousands of NDC sympathizers are expected to converge at the Nima roundabout and the Kwame Nkrumah interchange in Accra to engage in the Unity Walk.

The Unity Walk is one of the programs under the unity campaign project of the NDC which forms part of the recommendations by the Kwesi Botchwey led committee to ascertain the reason that led to heavy loss of NDC in the 2020 General Election.

As part of the recommendations, the party is to undertake a healing tour across the country that would be made up of prominent people in the party.

