Let’s use and promote our Cocoa products – COCOBOD

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-18

The Ghana Cocoa Board has launched the 2017 Cocoa Day and its 70th-anniversary celebration, with a call on Ghanaians to patronize locally produced cocoa products.

Cocoa Day, an annual programme which is organized by the Ghana Cocoa Board to recognize hardworking farmers in the country, creates awareness on the health and nutritional benefits of cocoa, and promotes its consumption among Ghanaians.

COCOBOD has celebrated this day on 1st October every year since 2005. This year’s Cocoa Day coincides with the 70th anniversary of the COCOBOD, which is on the theme “70 years on: Mobilizing for a sustainable cocoa economy”.

Speaking at a media launch of the day in Kumasi, Senior Public Affairs Director at COCOBOD, Noah Kwasi Amenyah, stressed on the need for Ghanaians to prioritize locally made products from cocoa.

He said it was the expectation of COCOBOD that products such as cocoa drink will be served at official functions as a way of encouraging patronage of cocoa made products.

“We expect the school feeding programme to adopt it and ensure the children also take cocoa. We expect the young and the elderly to also consume cocoa because of its enormous health benefits.”

Among the activities for this year’ event, is an Inter-Technical University/Polytechnic Cocoa recipe cooking competition. This is a Cocoa Recipe Cooking Competition (using cocoa) among all the 10 Polytechnics and Technical Universities, slated for 22nd September, 2017, at the nutrition and Food Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon at 9:00 a.m.

There will also be an exhibition of Cocoa and related products at the Jubilee Park, Kumasi, from 29th September to 2nd October, 2017.

Objectives of the Exhibition

The exhibition seeks to sensitize the public on the health and nutritional benefits of consuming cocoa, provide a forum to create opportunities for new markets and business development, recognize the contribution of illustrious Cocoa farmers towards a sustainable cocoa economy, and develop an avenue for dialogue among stakeholders and policy makers.

Potential Exhibitors

The cocoa day presents an opportunity for all stakeholders in cocoa processing, manufacturing, financing, marketing and also members from the transportation confectionery, hospitality, education, pharmaceutical, agro-chemical etc to seize this opportunity to create new markets. The public exhibition opens at 8:30 am and closes at 9:00 pm each day.

Anniversary Grand Durbar/ Cocoa Day

Although Cocoa Day is traditionally marked on 1st October each year, this year’s event will be climaxed on 2nd October, 2017, with a grand durbar at the Jubilee Park, Kumasi at 11:00 a.m.

His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene will chair the event, and His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is the Guest of Honour for the grand durbar with his Ivorian counterpart invited as the Special Guest of Honour.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will use the event to launch the National Cocoa Consumption Campaign and officially announce His Royal Highness, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the Cocoa Consumption Ambassador.

The Presidents of World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) and the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) will grace the event. Ministers of State, MPs, Heads of Security Agencies and other relevant individuals and institutional heads have also been invited to the event.

Public Lecture

A Public Lecture to commemorate the event has been planned for 14th November, 2017 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Accra at 10: 00 a.m. Mr. Amenyah urged the media to support in the promotion local consumption of cocoa.