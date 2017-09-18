Lecturers disobey UTAG’s nationwide strike order

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Some members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have disregarded an order from its executives directing them to withdraw their teaching services in solidarity with their Counterparts at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

During a visit by Ghanaweb.com to the University of Ghana and Ghana Institute of Journalism, most students confirmed their teachers showed up for lectures after the order.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG on Monday directed its members nationwide to withdraw their services in solidarity with their counterparts at the University of Education, Winneba.

In July this year, A High Court in Winneba ordered the Vice-Chancellor of UEW, Professor Mawutor Avokeh, to step aside until a case brought against him and the University’s Governing Council is determined.

The order also affected the institution’s Finance Officer.

The order was made in a case brought before the court by Supi Kofi Kwayera who insisted that the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.

The plaintiff held that the University’s Council’s mandate had expired in November 2013, but the Education Ministry failed to constitute a new Governing Council for the university, and rather allowed and permitted the defunct Governing Council which had no mandate whatsoever to continue the functions of a properly constituted Governing Council as if same had been properly constituted.

This, Mr. Kwayera insisted was unlawful, and hence his legal action against the University of Education, Winneba.