Lecturers declare indefinite strike to protest court ruling against UEW Vice Chancellor

University lecturers across Ghana’s public universities are to begin an indefinite strike Monday morning as they resist what they call an attack on academic freedom.

The looming strike follows a court order asking the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba to step aside.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says the imposition of an Acting Vice-Chancellor on the University of Education Winneba is against the University’s Act and statutes and constitutes an attack on academic freedom.

But their front seems to be divided as lecturers at the University of Education Winneba have rejected the proposed action.

