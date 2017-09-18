Kwesi Pratt blasts Bawumia for politicizing Free SHS

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has lashed out at vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for taking a political twist to the implementation of the free SHS policy.

Moments after the president launched the free SHS policy, the Vice President Dr. Bawumia took to his Facebook wall to tease his political opponents particularly the NDC for suggesting that the policy as an “election gimmick”, a “hoax” or “fraud”.

“We thank God. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible. Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo… God bless our homeland Ghana”

Meanwhile, the post seems to have angered veteran journalist and The Managing Editor of the insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Radio Gold, Mr. Pratt noted that, it was unacceptable for the vice president to defy the president’s order that the implementation should be devoid of politics.

“I must say this…the President’s speech in launching the programme was extremely matured…I heard the President say that nobody should reduce this SHS programme to a propaganda war….unfortunately, it does not appear that many people in his government listened to him…because in that very moment, Vice President Bawumia, party communicators were dissing everybody; calling them all kinds of names…they didn’t listen to their own president and that is a problem…”