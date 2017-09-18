Kantanka outdoors new saloon | Business News 2017-09-18

The new Kantanka Amoanimaa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505749312_80_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A brand new saloon car christened Kantanka Amoanimaa has been outdoored by the Kantanka Group of Companies for the local market.

The 1.4 litre vehicle is a comfortable and luxurious car with state-of-the-art accessories and runs on very little fuel.

At the outdooring ceremony at Essumenya near Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, the Founder and Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo, who is also the chairman of the company, said the saloon car was manufactured in response to demands by the public for the company to produce such cars for private and commercial use.

