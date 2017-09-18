IMANI opposes $3m anti-galamsey drone project

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has cautioned government against procuring $3million drones to fight galamsey.

He said government shouldn’t do away with the overwhelming goodwill it has from the public. Mr Cudjoe proposed a cost cutting alternative instead of the quoted whooping sum into the project to curb illegal mining.

“Why not pilot the idea first and back it up with ground enforcement? Still, others like my colleague, Bright Simons, suggests renting the drones or simply deploying mini satellites may be cheaper,” he indicated in a Facebook post.

According to Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, the procurement of the drones is part of the broad strategy being used by the government to defeat galamsey.

“We are in the process of the acquisition of the drones which is costing almost about $3 million,” Mr Amewu told Accra-based Citi FM, adding: “And we have done some exploration activities in some areas that we’ve earmarked such facilities for them.”

He further cautioned government against moves to make August 4 a public holiday which he noted “will open the floodgates and others might start asking for public holidays for the birth of branches of political parties of all sorts”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has proposed legislation to Parliament to designate 4th August as Founders Day, and 21st September as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

If passed by Parliament, both days will be observed as public holidays, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

However, Mr Franklin responded, stating: “Please not another public holiday to celebrate the founding of a political party on August 4, 1947.”