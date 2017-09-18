I’ll sustain Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-18

President Nana Akufo-Addo officially launched the Free SHS on September 12, 2017 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505740463_351_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his government will definitely find a way to make the Free Senior High School programme sustainable.

“This programme is a very important one and we will find ways to sustain it,” the President said when he spoke at a dinner on Sunday in New York.

The Minority and the opposition National Democratic Congress have expressed doubts about the programme’s sustainability but Nana Akufo-Addo said he will prove his critics wrong.

“I know what the Minority and other people have said about this programme – that we don’t have money to maintain it and the rest. I want to tell them today that we will find a way of maintaining this programme. We will definitely look for ways to sustain it.”

The President is in New York for the 72nd UN General Assembly meeting where he will deliver a speech on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid,” at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development at the Earth Institute, Columbia University in New York.

The Ghanaian leader will also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of some global enterprises during his trip.

On Tuesday, 19 September, Nana Akufo-Addo will receive the National Achievement Award on behalf of Ghanaians at an event organised by the Africa-America Institute.

On Thursday, 21 September, he will deliver his maiden address to the UN General Assembly and hold a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Friday, 22 September.