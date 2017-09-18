Hatua Tech Ltd. now Hatua Solutions Ltd.

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Hatua Solutions Ltd

2017-09-18

Hatua Solutions, a provider of IT services for enterprise organizations and the public sector, wishes to announce that the company will begin operating under a new trade: Hatua Tech Ltd.

The new name became operational since 1st September, 2017.

The company has by this revealed a new identity and a redesigned website; www.hatua.tech which prominently features the company’s focus on innovation and the use of new technologies to create business solutions.

Though the company’s management and staff have not changed, they have renewed their services to reflect their new focus and included new service offerings. These will be provided by the same experienced yet even more invigorated team who are poised to bring a better, unique and agile approach to service delivery.

According the company’s CEO Mr. Nehemiah Attigah “Our management team believes it was appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect our new position. This comes at a time when we have begun expanding development and technology services,” he stated.

He further added that, it has become very clear over the past few years, that process and technology integration are the major required services of most business technology consumers which is where the direction of the company is headed.

At his turn, Mr. Agbesi Kudjawu the Technical Manager for the company expressed excitement at the new brand “We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name. We believe the name Hatua Tech allows us to better represent our new business focus especially as we introduce new services, like DataOps, theCodeFactory and CloudOps, all of which will bring agile software development, cloud computing and distributed development services to all our clients. It is really an exciting time,” he said adding that “the name change to Hatua Tech formalizes a shift in corporate strategy that has been underway for few months now.”

Hatua Tech is thus poised for business and entreats the general public to get in touch for absolute and comprehensive technological solutions.

About Hatua Tech

We are a well-established IT services provider which focuses on Open Source and Proprietary technologies.

Hatua Tech offers custom software solutions (mobile, web and desktop), business transformation applications, ecommerce solutions, content management systems, systems integration, data systems, cloud services and transaction processing systems.

Also, as a Microsoft Certified partner, the company has specialty in providing business management solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics ERP (NAV/AX) /CRM and numerous Microsoft Products including .Net development based solutions.