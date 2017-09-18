Group stages demonstration in Ghana to protest Rohingya crisis

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-18

Ras Mubarak <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505770375_77_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Members of a pressure group known as the Freedom and Justice Group, have embarked on a demonstration at Obra spot in Ghana’s capital Accra, over what they describe as the persecution of Muslim Minority Rohingya population in Myanmar.

They have accused world leaders of turning a blind eye to the happenings in Myanmar hence their action.

The group during the protest presented a petition to the Israeli Embassy in Ghana.

Myanmar is currently in the midst of a brutal crackdown against its Muslim minority Rohingya population, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

Speaking to Citi News, a leader of the group, Ras Mubarak, who’s also a Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, said an immediate action must be taken by world leaders to end the attack.

“..We are here at the Obra Spot in Circle to begin a procession to Accra which is the Art centre where some of us will leave and go to the Isreali Embassy to deliver a petition. We are requesting for the Isreali Embassy to stop the sale of arms to the army in Myanmar. As you may be aware, there are a group of countries who as of last year were selling arms to Myanmar, and the reason we are doing this is because of past history. We have the history of Holocaust, we have the Rwandan situation and the Sierra Leonean situation, and if we do not speak out against such atrocities in the world, we all become complicit in the crimes that are being perpetuated by the people who have the power to perpetuate crime.”

The demonstration came off, despite a call from the Accra Regional Police Command to call off the protest.

The group notified the Police about its demonstration [which will be staged in Ghana] against the state of Israel, following alleged reports of the sale of arms to the Myanmar government.

Rohingyas have been fleeing attacks in Western Myanmar, specifically Rakhine state, which began on August 25, 2017. The incident led to insurgents attacking Police posts and an army camp which killed about twelve persons in the process.

The military has been accused of burning Rohingya villages, but the army has explained that it is only responding to attacks by militants and not targeting civilians.