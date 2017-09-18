GIJ graduation to come off Friday with or without governing council – Dr Dzisah

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-18

play videoDr Wilberforce S. Dzisah, Rector of GIJ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505747409_948_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has assured that with or without a governing council, the 17th Congregation for undergraduates will take place on September 22, 2017.

There were rumors the congregation which was postponed from September 8 to 22, was moved due to the expiration of the mandate of the governing council which confers the degrees.

The NPP government upon assuming power, has delayed in forming governing councils for public universities in the country. The move has triggered several agitations from associations and students in most universities who are directly affected by the unavailability of the council.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Primenewsghana, Rector of GIJ, Dr Wilberforce S. Dzisah, said the same procedure used in the graduate school’s congregation in August will be followed.

He explained that the National Council for the Tertiary Education (NCTE) is the regulator of public universities in the country and they stand as representatives in the absence of the governing council. Therefore in the event the council is still unavailable by September 22, the NCTE will chair the ceremony to graduate over 600 undergraduates.

Dr Dzisah also refuted claims that the September 8 date was changed because of the delay in constituting the governing council, insisting the postponement was due to a technical glitch on the systems that generate the classes.