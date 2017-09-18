GCB donates vehicle to KNUST business school

Business News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng

2017-09-18

Professor Obiri Danso,Vice-Chancellor KNUST received the vehicle on behalf of the school <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505751889_292_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

GCB Bank Limited has donated Toyota Hilux pick-up to the Business School of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST Business School) in Kumasi.

The donation forms part of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility towards education and human resource development.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Bank, Mr Samuel Sarpong, on behalf of the Board and Management presented the ignition keys of the vehicle to the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Obiri Danso, at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.

Mr Sarpong said GCB has had a healthy relationship with KNUST for decades and expressed the hope that the donation would help strengthen the relationship. He said the Bank, two years ago, donated GHS1 million to the School of Architecture of KNUST to assist in infrastructural development. He said GCB, Ghana’s largest bank has been enjoying from the performance and products of KNUST.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Obiri Danso, while expressing appreciation to the Management of the Bank said the donation of the new vehicle to the KNUST Business School would deepen the visibility of the School on campus and facilitate administrative, academic and research work.

He said currently the KNUST Business School had no such means of transport and commended the Bank for filling the vacuum.

He said, “GCB has always been a partner of the University and we will continue to be a partner in the performance of our functions.”

The Dean of KNUST Business School, Professor Nathaniel Boso, announced plans by the School to link academic work with industry adding that GCB would play a critical role in this.

Professor Boso said, the school would introduce science-related business subjects to promote employment and business activities.