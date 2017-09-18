Free SHS has burdened parents – Yammin

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

A former Deputy Regional Minister of the Ashanti Region, Joseph Yammin has said the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy by the Akufo-Addo administration puts more burden on parents.

According to him, parents were being forced to pay more monies to secure accommodation for their wards because of the flawed placement processes.

Mr Yammin also questioned Government’s preparedness for a roll-out since the entire process has been fraught with challenges for parents and their wards who are beneficiaries of the program.

The former Deputy National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) spoke exclusively to Citi News after he addressed supporters of the opposition NDC in the Asawase Constituency at an annual get together.

“Parents are faced with going to look for accommodation for their wards. Their school fees are being paid, but they are paying more than the school fees to get their wards accommodation simply because, today, Government now determines whether you will be a day student or a boarder hitherto during our time prior to the Free SHS policy, it is the guardian as well as the child who determined to either be day or boarding students”.

He claimed that some schools in the Ashanti region were turning away students within the region due to lack of boarding facilities but were rather admitting those from outside the region to occupy the limited facilities.

Mr, Yammin warned of the dangers of students staying in their own accommodation, indicating that school authorities will not be able to supervise such students effectively.