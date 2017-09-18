Free SHS: Government turning school heads into ‘zombies’ – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is appalled by what he described as the unfair treatment being meted out to teachers by the Akufo-Addo led administration.

According to Koku Anyidoho, headmistresses and headmasters are now “zombies” following the implementation of the free Senior High School policy by government.

The NDC man was reacting to the sacking of two headmasters by the Ghana Education Service for charging unapproved fees following government roll out of free Senior High School policy.

Headmaster of Pentecost and Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High schools were relieved of their posts by the Ghana Education Service.

A total of nine were interdicted, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwaah announced at a press conference Thursday.

This decision by the GES, Koku Anyidoho on Accra-based Rambo radio noted is borne out of government intention to cow teachers into submission.

In his view, the current policy being implemented is half baked because it does not represent the manifesto promise of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Koku Anyidoho could not fathom why the NPP promised to offer free SHS to cover all students but in practice only fresh students are benefiting.

The NDC man is convinced the NPP made such Utopian promises just to win the 2016 general elections but has now been exposed.

Koku Anyidoho is certain the free SHS policy will collapse because it lacks the solid foundation needed for his its sustainability.