Free SHS giant step against poverty — Afede

General News of Monday, 18 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-18

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505734707_474_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, says the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) policy is a giant step by the government to liberate Ghanaians from the grips of poverty.

“We are excited about the free SHS because education is the most effective weapon against poverty,” he said while addressing this year’s Asogli Yam festival in Ho last Saturday.

Togbe Afede said it was important for leaders to do things differently and make good use of the resource to better the lives of citizens.

“As leaders, our energies should be directed towards wealth creation. We need to pull our people from poverty and that is why I am happy about the good initiatives being implemented by the government,” he stated.

He said the constitution enjoined the state to create conditions and opportunities for all citizens to prosper.

This year’s festival attracted a high powered government delegation led by the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta; Council of State members and House of Chiefs members, members of the diplomatic corps, tourists, chiefs and queenmothers from Togo, Congo, Cameroun and South Africa.

Opportunity for all

Togbe Afede said the government’s laudable effort of developing the country must not be seen to be benefiting only a section of the community but all.

He further applauded the government for its industrialisation policy, fight against corruption and galamsey and indicated that corruption was the biggest challenge that had affected the country’s prosperity.

Advising chiefs to take advantage of the policies of the government to develop their areas, Togbe Afede stated that the Volta Region was buying into the government’s policy of one district, one factory.

“We have just registered a fertiliser project at Juapong to create jobs,” he stated.

He further noted that efforts were being made to make the Ho airport more viable with the establishment of a flight training school and aircraft repair and maintenance organisation.

Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, said role of chiefs in the governance of the country still remained relevant and for that matter “the National House of Chiefs is guided by a new vision of becoming an institution that works to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people.”

ogo crises

Touching on the crises in Togo, Togbe Afede stated that the conflict was giving a wrong impression about the country and West Africa at large.

He, therefore, appealed to “Ecowas to play a lead role to avert the negative consequences.”

Fulfilling promises

The Vice-President, Dr Bawumia said the government was committed to fulfilling all promises made to the people during the campaign for the 2016 general election.

He said the government would soon launch the most advanced national digital address system to change the economy and make governance easier.

He also advised the Asogli youth to learn from the sacrifices made by their ancestors and be patriotic, as well as build a tradition that would make Asogli state stronger for the benefit of future generations.